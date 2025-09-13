Raiders' Elandon Roberts: Good to go versus Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roberts (elbow) isn't on the Las Vegas' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup versus the Chargers, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
Roberts is healthy again after picking up an elbow injury in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 1 win over the Patriots. He will once again serve as the team's starting middle linebacker for Monday's matchup.
