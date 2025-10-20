Roberts finished Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs with 18 tackles (seven solo), including one stop for a loss.

Roberts was on the field for 75 of 81 defensive snaps (92.6 percent) and joined three other Raider defenders in registering double-digit stops. His 18 tackles were the most of his 10-year NFL career and just the sixth time he has logged double-digit tackles in a game. Roberts is up to 40 stops through seven regular-season games, and he should surpass his total from the 2024 campaign (46 tackles across 17 regular-season games) as a member of the Steelers.