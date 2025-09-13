Roberts (elbow) was a limited practice participant Friday.

Roberts was held out of practice Thursday due to an elbow issue but was able to log a limited session Friday. The injury occurred in Las Vegas' Week 1 win over New England, and Roberts was removed from the contest after logging just 11 defensive snaps. Roberts' limited practice Friday provides hope that he may be able to suit up Monday against the Chargers, but if he's unable to go, Tommy Eichenberg would likely get a start at linebacker.