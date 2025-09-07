Raiders' Elandon Roberts: Suffers elbow injury vs. Patriots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roberts is questionable to return to Sunday's game against New England due to a left elbow injury, Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com reports.
Roberts suffered the injury late in the first quarter and will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the issue. Tommy Eichenberg will see an uptick in snaps at middle linebacker for as long as Roberts is sidelined.
More News
-
Raiders' Elandon Roberts: Signs with Las Vegas•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Sees drop in output in 2024•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Tops 100 tackles in 2023•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Practices in full•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Records limited practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Good to go•