default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Roberts is questionable to return to Sunday's game against New England due to a left elbow injury, Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com reports.

Roberts suffered the injury late in the first quarter and will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the issue. Tommy Eichenberg will see an uptick in snaps at middle linebacker for as long as Roberts is sidelined.

More News