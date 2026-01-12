Roberts ended his 2025 campaign with 90 total tackles (42 solo), six tackles for loss, one pass defensed and a fumble recovery across 17 games.

Roberts was credited with 16 starts for the Raiders this season, ranking fourth among his teammates in tackles while playing 58 percent of the defensive snaps. However, he posted double-digit stops in just one of 17 contests, and Roberts will turn 32 years old in April as he enters free agency.