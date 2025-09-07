Raiders' Elandon Roberts: Won't return vs. New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roberts (elbow) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Roberts injured his left elbow in the first quarter, and the issue is severe enough for him to miss the rest of Sunday's regular-season opener. With Roberts done for the day, Tommy Eichenberg will serve as the Raiders' middle linebacker the rest of the way.
