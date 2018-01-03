Hood signed a Reserve/Future deal with the Raiders on Tuesday.

The Raiders took Hood in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but ultimately waived him prior to the season commencing. He reverted the team's practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in Week 8. He was subsequently waived and spent the remainder of the year back with the practice unit. He will now look to earn a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2018 season.