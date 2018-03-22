Play

Lamur signed with the Raiders on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lamur spent time with both Minnesota and Cincinnati before making the switch to silver and black. Last season, the 28-year-old appeared in 16 games, albeit limited action, for the Vikings. He will likely assume a depth linebacker position with Oakland.

