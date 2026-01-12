Stokes recorded 53 total tackles (35 solo) and five passes defensed over 17 games in 2025.

Stokes logged a 98 percent defensive snap share in his first season with the Raiders after spending the first four years of his NFL career in Green Bay, but he remains without a single forced turnover since making an interception during his rookie campaign back in 2021. The former first rounder becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.