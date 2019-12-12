Raiders' Eric Tomlinson: Signs with Raiders
Tomlinson was signed by the Raiders on Wednesday.
Tomlinson spent time with both the Giants and Patriots earlier this season, but the reserve tight end saw just one target in five total games. The Raiders have been forced to bolster their depth at the position in a timely manner after placing rookie Foster Moreau (knee) on IR this week.
