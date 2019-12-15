Raiders' Erik Harris: Active in Week 15
Harris (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Wee 15 tilt against the Jaguars.
The fifth-year veteran managed to overcome his limited practice participation the last two days of the week to suit up for Oakland's final home game of the campaign. Harris will slot into his usual starting strong safety role will try to add to the career-high three interceptions he's amassed through his first 13 games.
More News
-
Raiders' Erik Harris: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Raiders' Erik Harris: Six tackles in blowout loss•
-
Raiders' Erik Harris: Two picks, takes one for six•
-
Raiders' Erik Harris: No longer sick•
-
Raiders' Erik Harris: Estimated as limited participant•
-
Raiders' Erik Harris: Paces squad in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...