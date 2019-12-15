Play

Harris (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Wee 15 tilt against the Jaguars.

The fifth-year veteran managed to overcome his limited practice participation the last two days of the week to suit up for Oakland's final home game of the campaign. Harris will slot into his usual starting strong safety role will try to add to the career-high three interceptions he's amassed through his first 13 games.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories