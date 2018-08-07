Raiders' Erik Harris: Back on practice field
Harris (finger) participated in Tuesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Harris, who underwent surgery to repair a broken finger, was expected to be back at practice Monday, but he took an extra day off and managed to make his timely return Tuesday. Harris is considered to be on the roster bubble, so he will need to have a healthy, productive preseason in the Raiders' secondary.
