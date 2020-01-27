Raiders' Erik Harris: Career-high 74 stops in 2019
Harris posted 74 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions over 16 games in 2019.
Harris started 14 of 16 games, and he may have garnered additional playing time since Karl Joseph (foot) and first-round pick Johnathan Abram (shoulder) missed a combined 22 games. The 29-year-old Harris performed well by notching a career high in tackles and running back two of his picks for touchdowns. Abram will be back and likely in a starting role in 2020, but Joseph's situation is uncertain since he underwent surgery and will be an unrestricted free agent in March. If Joseph isn't retained, Harris will likely be a full-time starter next year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.