Harris posted 74 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions over 16 games in 2019.

Harris started 14 of 16 games, and he may have garnered additional playing time since Karl Joseph (foot) and first-round pick Johnathan Abram (shoulder) missed a combined 22 games. The 29-year-old Harris performed well by notching a career high in tackles and running back two of his picks for touchdowns. Abram will be back and likely in a starting role in 2020, but Joseph's situation is uncertain since he underwent surgery and will be an unrestricted free agent in March. If Joseph isn't retained, Harris will likely be a full-time starter next year.

