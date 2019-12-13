Play

Harris has a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was added to the injury report as a limited practice participant Thursday. The 29-year-old had seven solo tackles and played every defensive snap Week 14, so his absence would be significant for the Raiders' secondary.

