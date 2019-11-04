Play

Harris was estimated to be limited participant on Monday's injury report due to an illness, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Harris played every defensive snap in Sunday's win over the Lions despite being listed as questionable with the illness, and it appears he's not fully past the issue. The 29-year-old seems on track to be available for Thursday's game against the Chargers, barring a setback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories