Raiders' Erik Harris: Expected to return Monday
Harris, who recently underwent surgery to repair his broken index finger, is expected to return to practice as early as Monday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair reports.
Harris' return timetable has been reduced to a matter of days after just breaking his finger in Thursday's practice, though he may have some form of a cast protecting his finger during Monday's upcoming training camp session. He could struggle to make the 53-man roster, so a timely return to practice is a much-needed development for Harris.
