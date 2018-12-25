Harris finished with seven tackles and an interception Monday in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos.

Harris is now up to two interceptions for the season, both of which have come in the last two contests. Though he's third on the depth chart at safety behind starters Karl Joseph and Marcus Gilchrist, Harris is still regularly featured in nickel packages, routinely affording him elevated snap counts. The 59 defensive snaps he logged Monday were Harris' most of the season.