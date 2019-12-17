Play

Harris had one assisted tackle during Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Harris played every defensive snap Sunday but failed to record multiple tackles for the first time since stepping into the starting role Week 2. The 29-year-old has 68 tackles (59 solo), three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns through 14 games.

