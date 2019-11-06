Harris (illness) practiced at full speed Wednesday and will play against the Chargers on Thursday.

Harris dealt with this illness ahead of Week 9's win against the Lions. He paced the Raiders with 11 tackles in that contest, and he'll likely be tapped for a similar role against the Chargers, whose running backs rushed 35 times in their last outing.

