Play

Harris recorded 11 tackles (nine solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

Harris played all 71 defensive snaps in this contest en route to a team- and career-high in tackles. This is Harris' fifth straight game with an every-snap role, as the Raiders have been rolling with many three-safety sets featuring Karl Joseph and Lamarcus Joyner as well. Harris has averaged 6.6 tackles during that stretch, and he'll look to tack on more in Thursday's matchup against the Chargers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories