Harris (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Lions, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Harris missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but returned in limited fashion on Friday. His health on Sunday will no doubt determine if he as able to give it a go or not. Allin Leavitt could see some more snaps providing depth at safety should he ultimately be unable to play.

