Harris had seven tackles (six solo) and returned an interception for a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts.

Harris picked off Jacoby Brissett shortly before the two-minute warning and returned it for a touchdown to give the Raiders a two-score lead. The 29-year-old didn't play a single defensive snap in Week 1 but was on the field for all 78 on Sunday as Oakland heavily utilized its three-safety packages.