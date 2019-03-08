Raiders' Erik Harris: Signs with Oakland
Harris signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Raiders on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The team originally assigned Harris an original-round tender worth just over $2 million, but the two side instead were able to agree on the two-year pact. The 28-year-old had 49 tackles (36 solo) and two interceptions in 2018 after playing minimal defensive snaps over the previous two seasons.
