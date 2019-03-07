The Raiders assigned Harris an original-round tender Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The tender is worth just over $2 million. Since Harris went undrafted to open his career, the Raiders won't receive anything in compensation should Harris sign with another team this offseason. The fourth-year safety set career highs across the board in 2018 (49 tackles, seven PDs and two interceptions) and could draw considerable interest on the free-agent market.

