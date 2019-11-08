Raiders' Erik Harris: Two picks, takes one for six
Harris registered two tackles (one solo), three pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six, in Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.
Harris posted a career-high 11 tackles last week, but he switched gears and was a ball hawk in this contest, as he picked off two of Philip Rivers' first five passing attempts and took one to the house. This was Harris' second pick-six of the season. He has a solid opportunity for additional turnovers in Week 11 against the Bengals, who have coughed up the football 15 times this year -- the eight-highest total in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...