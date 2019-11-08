Harris registered two tackles (one solo), three pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six, in Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

Harris posted a career-high 11 tackles last week, but he switched gears and was a ball hawk in this contest, as he picked off two of Philip Rivers' first five passing attempts and took one to the house. This was Harris' second pick-six of the season. He has a solid opportunity for additional turnovers in Week 11 against the Bengals, who have coughed up the football 15 times this year -- the eight-highest total in the league.