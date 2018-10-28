Raiders' Erik Harris: Will start Sunday
Harris will start against the Colts on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Harris slots into Oakland's starting lineup in place of Reggie Nelson (coach's decision), and will suit up as the team's top free safety. If Harris is able to show well against the Colts on Sunday, the 28-year-old could earn an extended starting role.
