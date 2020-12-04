Harris (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Harris was questionable heading into Las Vegas' Week 12 matchup against the Falcons, ultimately only fielding four defensive snaps during the contest. That, of course, is a huge dip to his typical workload, as Harris started the 2020 campaign with nine straight starts and an average of 56.3 defensive snaps per game Weeks 1 through 10. He's trending towards being activated for an upcoming road trip to take on the Jets, having upgraded from limited to full practice participation between Wednesday and Thursday.