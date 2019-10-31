Raiders' Erik Magnuson: Signs with Oakland
Magnuson signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Magnuson comes off the Bills' practice squad after heading to Buffalo late in the preseason. The 25-year-old appeared in eight games with the 49ers between 2017 and 2018, including three starts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...