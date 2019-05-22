Swoope signed a one-year deal with the Raiders on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Swoope appeared in seven games for the Colts last season, logging eight catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns on 10 targets. The 27-year-old was let go by the team Dec. 11 and was claimed off waivers by the Saints a day later, but was waived again shortly after failing a physical. Swoope could offer the Raiders a red-zone threat -- it's a small sample size, but he caught three touchdowns off six red-zone targets in 2018 -- but will face competition from former Seahawk Luke Willson and fourth-round pick Foster Moreau, among others.

More News
Our Latest Stories