Westbrooks agreed to an undisclosed contract with the Raiders on Tuesday.

Westbrooks will head to Oakland after spending the last five seasons with the Rams. He's been decently productive in a depth role to this point in his NFL career, making 79 tackles and nine sacks in 67 games. The 28-year-old will have a chance to crack the roster for his hometown team, as Westbrooks was born in Oakland.

More News
Our Latest Stories