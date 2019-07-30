Raiders' Ethan Westbrooks: Finds new home
Westbrooks agreed to an undisclosed contract with the Raiders on Tuesday.
Westbrooks will head to Oakland after spending the last five seasons with the Rams. He's been decently productive in a depth role to this point in his NFL career, making 79 tackles and nine sacks in 67 games. The 28-year-old will have a chance to crack the roster for his hometown team, as Westbrooks was born in Oakland.
