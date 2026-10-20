Mendoza did not play a single snap during the Raiders' 33-30 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Mendoza got his first taste of NFL action during the Raiders' final offensive drive in their Week 5 blowout loss to the Patriots, but the rookie first-overall pick observed Sunday's game from the sidelines. The Raiders have dropped each of their last three games, and if veteran Kirk Cousins cannot right the ship, then head coach Klint Kubiak may turn the keys over the Mendoza over the next few weeks. The Raiders will stay home for Week 7 against the Rams on Oct. 25.