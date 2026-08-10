Raiders' Fernando Mendoza: Back with second team Monday

Mendoza returned to working with the Raiders' second-team offense at Monday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.

With Kirk Cousins not participating in the team period of Saturday's session due to his scuffle with teammate Maxx Crosby during Friday's practice, Mendoza took first-team reps in place of the veteran signal caller. However, on Monday Cousins was back in business and had his best performance of training camp to date, per McFadden. As the regular season approaches, Cousins continues to trend toward drawing the start in Week 1, but beyond that, given that Mendoza was the top overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, it will only be a matter of time before he gets his chance to lead the Raiders offense for good.