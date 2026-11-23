Mendoza was 18-for-37 passing for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and had four carries for 22 yards during Sunday's 38-24 loss in Denver.

After throwing for no touchdowns or interceptions in his first NFL start last Sunday against the Seahawks, Mendoza recorded the first scoring strike of his career on a 68-yard catch and run via RB Ashton Jeanty in Week 11. Mendoza also hooked up with Ian Thomas (19 yards) and Jack Bech (seven yards) for his other two TDs, but he followed up a 58.6 completion percentage in Week 10 with more misfires (19) than connections (18) this Sunday. Mendoza's next chance for game action is next Sunday at Cleveland.