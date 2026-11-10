Mendoza will take over as the Raiders' new starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game versus the Seahawks after Las Vegas traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has opened his professional career on the bench, with his lone action to date coming during a garbage time of a blowout loss to the Patriots in Week 5. However, with the 4-5 Raiders shipping out Cousins for a 2027 third-round pick, the 23-year-old Mendoza will now be thrust into his first extended NFL playing time and will face a pair of tough defenses off the bat, as he'll follow up the matchup against the Seahawks with a road game in Denver in Week 11. Mendoza had underwhelming numbers over his three preseason appearances (25-for-45 passing for 240 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with four carries for 15 yards), but he's reportedly been "tearing it up in practice" during the regular season and has given the Raiders optimism that he's ready to lead the offense, per Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com.