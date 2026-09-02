With coach Klint Kubiak naming Kirk Cousins the Raiders' starting quarterback Wednesday, Mendoza will open the season as the backup, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Mendoza was in the competition all offseason, but it was going to take some otherworldly play to knock Cousins out of the top spot on the depth chart. While Cousins completed 13 of 17 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown across 30 preseason snaps, Mendoza struggled some, completing just 26 of 46 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions during exhibition action. Cousins is likely to have a decently long leash to begin the season, but Mendoza remains a good bet to make starts as a rookie.