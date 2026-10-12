Mendoza completed six of eight passes for 48 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Patriots. He added three yards on his only carry.

With the game out of hand, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak elected to give Mendoza his first pro snaps on the team's final drive of the game, and the first overall pick in the 2026 draft acquitted himself well in a low-pressure situation, with his longest completion going for 16 yards to Tre Tucker. Mendoza even led Las Vegas into the red zone, but he came up just short on a fourth-and-4 from New England's 14-yard line as he scrambled for the sticks. It was only a matter of time until Mendoza replaced Kirk Cousins under center on a permanent basis, but a switch may not be imminent with the veteran QB having led the team to a 3-2 record. Mendoza has at least given his coach some early confidence that he'll be ready when the time comes.