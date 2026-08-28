Mendoza remains in the mix for the Raiders' starting quarterback job along with veteran Kirk Cousins, Vinny Bonsignore of the California Post reports.

The first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Mendoza opened training camp as the No. 2 QB and has remained there through the preseason, but he has earned some reps with the first-team offense along the way in both practices and exhibitions. He wrapped up his three preseason contests having completed 25 of 45 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Until coach Klint Kubiak makes a decision, ther potential exists for Mendoza to be under center for Las Vegas in Week 1 versus the Dolphins