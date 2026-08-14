Raiders' Fernando Mendoza: Tosses TD in preseason opener

Mendoza completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and rushed twice for six yards in the Raiders' 27-14 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

The highly anticipated professional debut of the No. 1 overall pick officially began on the Raiders' second possession after projected starter Kirk Cousins led Las Vegas to a touchdown on the opening drive. Mendoza's first completion went to Jack Bech for nine yards, and he had a subsequent five-yard connection with fellow rookie Mike Washington wiped out by a holding penalty. Mendoza appeared much more comfortable the second time he had the ball, leading the Raiders on a 10-play, 79-yard march that included a 19-yard completion to Malik Benson and was capped off with a six-yard touchdown pass to Bech. Mendoza played into the fourth quarter and had a solid night overall, but Greg Auman of FOX Sports reports head coach Klint Kubiak said after the game it's still Cousins "job to lose" in terms of the Week 1 starting role.