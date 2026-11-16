Mendoza completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed six times for 22 yards and one TD during Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Seahawks.

The Mendoza era in Las Vegas officially kicked off this week following the trade of veteran QB Kirk Cousins to the Vikings, and the rookie first overall pick unsurprisingly flashed at times while also stalling numerous drives by taking six sacks overall. On a positive note, Mendoza didn't turn the ball over, and he also recorded his first touchdown as a pro on a 10-yard run on the Raiders' opening offensive possession. He'll seek to build on the initial start of his career next Sunday at Denver.