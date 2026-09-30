Mendoza did not play in the Raiders' 35-27 Week 3 win over the Saints.

Kirk Cousins again took every snap under center for Las Vegas in the high-scoring victory. There was some thought before the start of the season that Mendoza could eventually work his way into the starting role if Cousins and/or the team struggled early, but instead Las Vegas is 3-0 and Cousins is tied for the NFL lead with nine touchdown passes. Mendoza is likely continue to learn on the sidelines barring an injury to Cousins or a dramatic downturn to the Raiders' success.