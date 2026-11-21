Fatukasi (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of the Raiders' official site reports.

Fatukasi was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice before downgrading to a DNP on Thursday. The defensive lineman capped off Week 11 prep with a full session Friday but remains questionable for Sunday's divisional bout. If Fatukasi cannot suit up, the absence of Tonka Hemingway (stinger) means Thomas Booker and Tim Keenan will likely start alongside nose tackle Adam Butler for Sunday's game.