Raiders' Folorunso Fatukasi: Signs with Vegas

The Raiders signed Fatukasi to a contract Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fatukasi worked out with the Giants in late July, waiting through training camp to sign with any organization. The veteran defensive tackle now joins the Raiders, looking to provide some depth on the interior defensive line. Fatukasi slots in behind Tonka Hemingway, Benito Jones and Brandon Cleveland. The Jets' 2018 sixth-rounder was likely just a preseason addition to bolster the rotation for next Thursday's game against the Texans.