Raiders' Foster Moreau: Adds fourth TD of season
Moreau caught two passes on as many targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.
Moreau added his fourth touchdown of the season on a short two-yard completion during the second quarter of Sunday's tilt, but the rookie tight end remains touchdown-dependent with 10 or less receiving yards in four consecutive games. He'll look to find the end zone again in Week 12 against the Jets, but fellow TE Darren Waller's prominent role is a significant barrier to Moreau's fantasy relevance.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...