Moreau caught two passes on as many targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.

Moreau added his fourth touchdown of the season on a short two-yard completion during the second quarter of Sunday's tilt, but the rookie tight end remains touchdown-dependent with 10 or less receiving yards in four consecutive games. He'll look to find the end zone again in Week 12 against the Jets, but fellow TE Darren Waller's prominent role is a significant barrier to Moreau's fantasy relevance.