Moreau caught two of three targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.

Moreau scored Oakland's first touchdown of the day on a 10-yard connection from quarterback Derek Carr, but fellow tight end Darren Waller would go on to rack up seven catches on eight targets for 126 yards and a pair of his own scores as he led the team in receiving by a wide margin. Moreau has logged at least 31 offensive snaps in three consecutive games, finding the end zone in two of those contests. With Tyrell Williams' (foot) absence potentially extending into Week 8, Moreau could continue to see additional opportunities in the passing game.