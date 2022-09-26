Moreau caught three passes for 44 yards on five targets in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans.

Moreau matched Darren Waller in both receptions and targets, but the former paced the Raiders' TE unit with 44 yards to Waller's 22. Moreau also played half of the team's 70 offensive snaps, though his fantasy value remains limited with Waller at full strength ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Broncos.