Moreau closed out his 2022 campaign with 33 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns on 54 targets in 15 games.

Moreau was credited with 14 starts and he filled in as the Raiders' No. 1 tight end when Darren Waller was sidelined for eight straight contests due to injury, but Moreau found the end zone just twice all year and never recorded more than 55 receiving yards in a single game. The 2019 fourth-rounder's rookie contract expires as he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so Moreau could land elsewhere in 2023.