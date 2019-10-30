Moreau caught one of this two targets, a 10-yard gain, during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Houston.

After three consecutive games with multiple catches along with two touchdowns, Moreau took a step back against a so-so Texans defense Sunday. The rookie has been an OK TE2, but plays behind a stud in Darren Waller, who hogs a ton of targets. Moreau is not a safe bet Sunday, even against the league's bottom-ranked pass defense in Detroit.