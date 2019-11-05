Moreau caught one of his two targets for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

Moreau saw a deep target in the first but couldn't reel it in. He wouldn't see the ball again until the second play of the fourth quarter when his catch in the end zone gave the Raiders a 24-17 lead. The rookie has managed just fourteen catches on the season, but three have been scores. He has seen more than three targets just once this season yet will look to break that trend Week 10 against the Chargers.