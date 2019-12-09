Moreau (knee) is ruled out for the rest of the season, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Moreau underwent an MRI on Monday after sustaining a knee injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Titans. The test confirmed ligament damage, so the rookie fourth-round pick will be shut down for the season. Bair also reported that Gruden is unsure about Moreau's status for 2020. Moreau has been a dependable red-zone option for Derek Carr, and he finishes the season with 21 catches for 174 yards and five touchdowns. Derek Carrier is expected to bump into the No. 2 role behind Darren Waller going forward.