Moreau is slated to serve as the Raiders' starting tight end Sunday at Jacksonville with Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive for the contest, Bill Williamson of SilverAndBlackPride.com reports.

Though Waller practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, the Raiders aren't taking any chances with their top tight end, who will miss his third consecutive game. Moreau proved to be an adequate fill-in option in the previous two contests, putting together a 9-59-0 receiving line on 14 targets between those games. The 25-year-old looks like a low-end startable tight end in the majority of fantasy leagues this week.